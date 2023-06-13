Anthony Crawford, Peninsula Basketball League commissioner, and Shaune Griffin, PBL coach, talk about the PBL and how it gives back to service members on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2023. The PBL allows tryouts year-round and has continually offered a positive experience for service members and their dependents, who are welcome to play. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 21:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888253
|VIRIN:
|230512-A-OW819-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109728659
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Peninsula Basketball League Engages with Korean Peninsula Population, by SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ball Sports
LEAVE A COMMENT