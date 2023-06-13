Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peninsula Basketball League Engages with Korean Peninsula Population

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    Anthony Crawford, Peninsula Basketball League commissioner, and Shaune Griffin, PBL coach, talk about the PBL and how it gives back to service members on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2023. The PBL allows tryouts year-round and has continually offered a positive experience for service members and their dependents, who are welcome to play. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 21:55
