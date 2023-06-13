Peninsula Basketball League Engages with Korean Peninsula Population

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anthony Crawford, Peninsula Basketball League commissioner, and Shaune Griffin, PBL coach, talk about the PBL and how it gives back to service members on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2023. The PBL allows tryouts year-round and has continually offered a positive experience for service members and their dependents, who are welcome to play. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)