    Humphreys Celebrates Juneteenth

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chole Allen, event coordinator for the Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration, speaks on what the holiday means to the people during a commemoration event on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2023. The event took place over the weekend and brought in large crowds to show support for the emancipation of slaves in the U.S., which took place June 19, 1865. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 21:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888252
    VIRIN: 230617-A-OW819-1002
    Filename: DOD_109728658
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

