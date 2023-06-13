Humphreys Celebrates Juneteenth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chole Allen, event coordinator for the Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration, speaks on what the holiday means to the people during a commemoration event on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2023. The event took place over the weekend and brought in large crowds to show support for the emancipation of slaves in the U.S., which took place June 19, 1865. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)