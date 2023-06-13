Humphreys Celebrates Juneteenth

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chole Allen, event coordinator for the Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration, speaks on what the holiday means to the people during a commemoration event on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2023. The event took place over the weekend and brought in large crowds to show support for the emancipation of slaves in the U.S., which took place June 19, 1865. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
