    LCID 2023 – Air Force Security Assistance & Cooperation Directorate

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Brig. Gen. Joel Safranek is the Director, Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    He is dual-hatted as Director of International Affairs, Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The directorate is AFMC’s Foreign Military Sales enterprise focal point charged with administering a more than $249 billion security assistance portfolio supporting 99 countries, eight NATO agencies, and one regional organization.

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place July 31 - August 4, 2023.
    Both events will be co-hosted with Dayton Defense and will be held at the Dayton Convention Center, in Dayton, Ohio.

    Though standalone events LCID and WDI are aligned to gain efficiencies in sharing information, collaboration, and discussion.

    LCID focuses on the Life Cycle Management Center's future requirements, collaboration opportunities, and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios.
    Historically, LCID has hosted almost 1,000 Government, Industry, and Academia attendees and every AFLCMC Program Executive Office (PEO). (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888251
    VIRIN: 230601-F-FC975-2007
    Filename: DOD_109728622
    Length: 00:14:21
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    AFSAC
    LCID
    industry partner

