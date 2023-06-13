Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCID 2023 – Agile Combat Support Directorate PEO Overview

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Ms. Lea Kirkwood is a member of the Senior Executive Service and is the Director, Agile Combat Support Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    She leads more than 1,600 military and civilian personnel responsible for executing $8.2 billion annually in Air Force Funds.

    The directorate’s six divisions, located primarily at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Robins Air Force Base, and Heath OH, provide materiel solutions and acquisition life cycle management for simulators, support equipment and vehicles, electronic warfare and avionics, human systems, automatic test systems, and metrology and calibration to meet Air Force operational needs.

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place July 31 - August 4, 2023.
    Both events will be co-hosted with Dayton Defense and will be held at the Dayton Convention Center, in Dayton, Ohio.

    Though standalone events LCID and WDI are aligned to gain efficiencies in sharing information, collaboration, and discussion.

    LCID focuses on the Life Cycle Management Center's future requirements, collaboration opportunities, and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios.
    Historically, LCID has hosted almost 1,000 Government, Industry, and Academia attendees and every AFLCMC Program Executive Office (PEO). (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    This work, LCID 2023 – Agile Combat Support Directorate PEO Overview, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

