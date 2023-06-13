U.S. Coast Guard convenes a Marine Board of Investigation into loss of Titan Submersible

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888248" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, U.S. Coast Guard delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the conclusion of search and rescue aspects and the convening of a marine board of investigation (MBI) into the loss of the Titan submersible and the five people on board Boston, Massachusetts, June 25, 2025. After an extensive search and rescue effort, wreckage of the Titan submersible was located on the ocean floor approximately 500 meters off the bow of the Titanic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)