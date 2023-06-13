Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, U.S. Coast Guard delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the conclusion of search and rescue aspects and the convening of a marine board of investigation (MBI) into the loss of the Titan submersible and the five people on board Boston, Massachusetts, June 25, 2025. After an extensive search and rescue effort, wreckage of the Titan submersible was located on the ocean floor approximately 500 meters off the bow of the Titanic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 19:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|888248
|VIRIN:
|230625-G-HT254-4090
|Filename:
|DOD_109728593
|Length:
|00:12:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Coast Guard convenes a Marine Board of Investigation into loss of Titan Submersible, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT