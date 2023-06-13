Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard convenes a Marine Board of Investigation into loss of Titan Submersible

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, U.S. Coast Guard delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the conclusion of search and rescue aspects and the convening of a marine board of investigation (MBI) into the loss of the Titan submersible and the five people on board Boston, Massachusetts, June 25, 2025. After an extensive search and rescue effort, wreckage of the Titan submersible was located on the ocean floor approximately 500 meters off the bow of the Titanic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 19:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888248
    VIRIN: 230625-G-HT254-4090
    Filename: DOD_109728593
    Length: 00:12:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard convenes a Marine Board of Investigation into loss of Titan Submersible, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    investigation
    partnership
    titanic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT