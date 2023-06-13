VADM John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force talks about civilian credentialing in the Navy Reserve at Sea-Air-Space 2023 Annual Global Maritime Conference. Video series 5 of 10.
The conference, produced by the Navy League of the United States, brings U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and exhibits, held at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., April 3-5, 2023.
#NavyReserve #WarfightingReady #ReadyOnDayOne
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 21:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888242
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-LO372-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109728534
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNR talks about civilian credentialing in the Navy Reserve at Sea-Air-Space 2023 Conference. Video series 5 of 10., by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT