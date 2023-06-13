Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNR talks about civilian credentialing in the Navy Reserve at Sea-Air-Space 2023 Conference. Video series 5 of 10.

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    VADM John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force talks about civilian credentialing in the Navy Reserve at Sea-Air-Space 2023 Annual Global Maritime Conference. Video series 5 of 10.

    The conference, produced by the Navy League of the United States, brings U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and exhibits, held at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., April 3-5, 2023.

    #NavyReserve #WarfightingReady #ReadyOnDayOne

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 21:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888242
    VIRIN: 230405-N-LO372-1005
    Filename: DOD_109728534
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Commander
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Navy Reserve Force
    Vice Adm. John Mustin
    Sea-Air-Space 2023

