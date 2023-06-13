CNR talks about civilian credentialing in the Navy Reserve at Sea-Air-Space 2023 Conference. Video series 5 of 10.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VADM John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force talks about civilian credentialing in the Navy Reserve at Sea-Air-Space 2023 Annual Global Maritime Conference. Video series 5 of 10.



The conference, produced by the Navy League of the United States, brings U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and exhibits, held at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., April 3-5, 2023.



#NavyReserve #WarfightingReady #ReadyOnDayOne