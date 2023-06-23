On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Unterseher, 31st FW Command Chief, join us in the studio to discuss Exercise Vanguard Rescue 23, Jolly Vihar and the multinational Chief Symposium. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 05:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888240
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-NN513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109728508
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: June 23 2023, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT