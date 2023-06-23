Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 Radio: June 23 2023

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Unterseher, 31st FW Command Chief, join us in the studio to discuss Exercise Vanguard Rescue 23, Jolly Vihar and the multinational Chief Symposium. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 05:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888240
    VIRIN: 230623-F-NN513-1001
    Filename: DOD_109728508
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: June 23 2023, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

