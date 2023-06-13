The 31st Medical Group implemented Virtual Reality equipment for medical readiness training for members assignment to Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15, 2023. VR Training allows participants to simulate different medical emergency scenarios and gain confidence and knowledge in providing medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 05:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888239
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-JP321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109728507
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Future of MDG Training, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
