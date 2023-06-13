U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, fly a mission June 19, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) over eastern Europe. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888235
|VIRIN:
|230619-Z-PJ280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109728403
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 165th Airlift Wing aircrew flies a training mission over Eastern Europe during Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT