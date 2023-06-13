U.S. Airmen with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard, travel to multiple air bases in Germany to transport Airmen, equipment, and refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft with fuel from a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd AW aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888233
|VIRIN:
|230619-Z-QB509-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109728302
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
