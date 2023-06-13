386th ESFS Joint/Coalition Training - Canadian Military Police

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron created a series of specialized courses that would seek to align the tactics, techniques and procedures of our Canadian, Danish, and Italian Coalition partners, here at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. This edition of the series highlights the Canadian Military Police.