Members from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron created a series of specialized courses that would seek to align the tactics, techniques and procedures of our Canadian, Danish, and Italian Coalition partners, here at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. This edition of the series highlights the Canadian Military Police.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 02:01
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|888228
|VIRIN:
|230608-F-AQ171-1588
|Filename:
|DOD_109728155
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 386th ESFS Joint/Coalition Training - Canadian Military Police, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
