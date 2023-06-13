Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ESFS Joint/Coalition Training - Canadian Military Police

    KUWAIT

    06.08.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron created a series of specialized courses that would seek to align the tactics, techniques and procedures of our Canadian, Danish, and Italian Coalition partners, here at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. This edition of the series highlights the Canadian Military Police.

    Location: KW

