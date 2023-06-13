Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Succeeds at Air Defender 2023

    JAGEL, SH, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    An overview of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) of U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard at Jagel German Air Base, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888220
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-VU450-1001
    Filename: DOD_109727851
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JAGEL, SH, DE

    TAGS

    NGB
    COANG
    National Guard
    140WG
    AD23

