An overview of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) of U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard at Jagel German Air Base, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888220
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-VU450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109727851
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JAGEL, SH, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 140th Succeeds at Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
