    Task Force 1-186 IN Urban Assault

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Video of helmet cam footage that Oregon National Guard Public Affairs captured on June 23, 2023, showcasing Task Force 1-186 Infantry during their intense urban assault. Task Force 1-186 Infantry, a combination of 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment with 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) sappers attached, launched a powerful attack on this Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site objective at Camp Roberts during the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (41IBCT) XCTC Annual Training. Witness these dedicated infantry soldiers' sheer determination and skill as they close in on and decisively defeat the enemy. Experience the intensity and fog of war firsthand in this remarkable footage.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888216
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 230623
    Filename: DOD_109727797
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 

    TAGS

    41st IBCT
    Camp Roberts
    xctc
    Urban Assault
    ORARNG
    TF 1-186 Infantry

