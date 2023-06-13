Task Force 1-186 IN Urban Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video of helmet cam footage that Oregon National Guard Public Affairs captured on June 23, 2023, showcasing Task Force 1-186 Infantry during their intense urban assault. Task Force 1-186 Infantry, a combination of 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment with 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) sappers attached, launched a powerful attack on this Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site objective at Camp Roberts during the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (41IBCT) XCTC Annual Training. Witness these dedicated infantry soldiers' sheer determination and skill as they close in on and decisively defeat the enemy. Experience the intensity and fog of war firsthand in this remarkable footage.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon Public Affairs)