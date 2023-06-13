Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunnery Precision Meets Target at McGregor Range

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    The 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, 155 Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, refined crew station duties, movements and maneuvers, battle tank maintenance, and gunnery precision with the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a culminating training exercise at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico June 11-17.

    Observer, Coach/Trainers with 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, and 177th Armored Brigade worked together with 1-155 Infantry Regiment to validate the unit's training.

    Total Force Partnership builds on capabilities, improves warfighting mastery, and ensures U.S. troops remain disciplined, resilient, lethal, and ready to fight and win against global threats.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888213
    VIRIN: 230616-A-PI656-1009
    Filename: DOD_109727544
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Tanks
    Abrams
    Gunnery
    First Army
    Partnership
    Readiness
    First Army Division West
    OC/T
    177th Armored Brigade
    Lethality
    McGregor Range Complex

