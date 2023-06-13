The 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, 155 Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, refined crew station duties, movements and maneuvers, battle tank maintenance, and gunnery precision with the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a culminating training exercise at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico June 11-17.
Observer, Coach/Trainers with 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, and 177th Armored Brigade worked together with 1-155 Infantry Regiment to validate the unit's training.
Total Force Partnership builds on capabilities, improves warfighting mastery, and ensures U.S. troops remain disciplined, resilient, lethal, and ready to fight and win against global threats.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888213
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-PI656-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109727544
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gunnery Precision Meets Target at McGregor Range, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT