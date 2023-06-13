Gunnery Precision Meets Target at McGregor Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, 155 Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, refined crew station duties, movements and maneuvers, battle tank maintenance, and gunnery precision with the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a culminating training exercise at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico June 11-17.



Observer, Coach/Trainers with 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, and 177th Armored Brigade worked together with 1-155 Infantry Regiment to validate the unit's training.



Total Force Partnership builds on capabilities, improves warfighting mastery, and ensures U.S. troops remain disciplined, resilient, lethal, and ready to fight and win against global threats.