18th MXG wins AF level Daedalian Award

Members of the 18th Maintenance Group distinguish themselves as the U.S. Air Force unit with the best weapon system maintenance at Kadena Air Base, June 23, 2023. The 18 MXG was awarded the 2022 Maj. Gen. Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon Systems Maintenance Trophy at the Air Force level, presented annually to a wing-level unit determined to have the best weapons system maintenance record for the preceding calendar year.

Kadena previously won this award in 1983, 1980 and 1966 as the 18th Tactical Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)