    18th MXG wins AF level Daedalian Award

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 18th Maintenance Group distinguish themselves as the U.S. Air Force unit with the best weapon system maintenance at Kadena Air Base, June 23, 2023. The 18 MXG was awarded the 2022 Maj. Gen. Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon Systems Maintenance Trophy at the Air Force level, presented annually to a wing-level unit determined to have the best weapons system maintenance record for the preceding calendar year.
    Kadena previously won this award in 1983, 1980 and 1966 as the 18th Tactical Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 00:45
    Category: Commercials
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    maintenance
    18 MXG
    Daedalian
    Indo-Pacific

