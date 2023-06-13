100 Years Of Air Refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights the 100th anniversary of air refueling. Air refueling was first demonstrated on June 27, 1923 between two U.S. Army Air Service planes. The U.S. Air Force now exercises air refueling to extend the time that Department of Defense aircraft and partner nation aircraft are able to fly, enabling global reach. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)