This video highlights the 100th anniversary of air refueling. Air refueling was first demonstrated on June 27, 1923 between two U.S. Army Air Service planes. The U.S. Air Force now exercises air refueling to extend the time that Department of Defense aircraft and partner nation aircraft are able to fly, enabling global reach. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 00:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888209
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109727486
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 Years Of Air Refueling, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT