CW02 Juan Sanchez commissioning - full

230601-N-VJ326-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) – Chief Culinary Specialist Juan Sanchez, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), takes the oath of office during his commissioning ceremony June 1. During the ceremony, Sanchez was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Two. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley.