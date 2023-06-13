Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW02 Juan Sanchez commissioning - full

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230601-N-VJ326-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) – Chief Culinary Specialist Juan Sanchez, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), takes the oath of office during his commissioning ceremony June 1. During the ceremony, Sanchez was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Two. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 23:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888208
    VIRIN: 230601-N-VJ326-1002
    Filename: DOD_109727471
    Length: 00:29:35
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW02 Juan Sanchez commissioning - full, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA 7

