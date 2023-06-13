MACS John Lukosus retirement - full

230602-N-CM110-1001 - Senior Chief Master-at-Arms John Lukosus gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island’s Island Club, June 2. Lukosus is retiring after 26 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod.
|06.02.2023
|06.23.2023 23:57
|Video Productions
|888207
|230602-N-CM110-1002
|DOD_109727470
|01:13:10
|CA, US
|1
|1
