Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MACS John Lukosus retirement - full

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230602-N-CM110-1001 - Senior Chief Master-at-Arms John Lukosus gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island’s Island Club, June 2. Lukosus is retiring after 26 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 23:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888207
    VIRIN: 230602-N-CM110-1002
    Filename: DOD_109727470
    Length: 01:13:10
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACS John Lukosus retirement - full, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT