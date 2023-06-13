230601-N-VJ326-1001 - CWO2 Juan Sanchez is commissioned as a Chief Warrant Officer June 1, 2023. U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 23:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888205
|VIRIN:
|230601-N-VJ326-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109727431
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CWO2 Juan Sanchez commissioning, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
