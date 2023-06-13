Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cottrell Field: a sanctuary for a Dogface Soldier and Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    For U.S. Army Col. David Key and his family, Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, is a special place, as for many Dogface Soldiers. Key is a veteran of four deployments, having served in the 3rd ID for numerous tours, including his first in Operation Iraqi Freedom I. Key recently relinquished command of the division’s 3rd Sustainment Brigade.

    This surrounding Warriors Walk is dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of 3rd ID, Fort Stewart/ Hunter Army Airfield, who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Over the years on the field, Fort Stewart has honored dignitaries and held special events. For decades, many brave Soldiers have marched there prior to going to battle and is where they are welcomed when they return home from battle. The first ceremony was conducted April 29, 2003, and ceremonies were conducted monthly thereafter as required. As of February 2019, there are 469 heroic Soldiers honored at Warriors Walk.
     The White-blooming Crape Myrtle is symbolic of our nation’s gratitude to our fallen Soldiers and their Families, as well as the sanctity and purity of the fallen Soldiers, their Families, and the sacrifices they have made. 
     Crape Myrtles are native to coastal Georgia and as these trees grow, the tops are growing together, creating an archway over the sidewalks of Warriors Walk, a fitting tribute to fallen Soldiers for generations to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 19:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888199
    VIRIN: 230623-A-DP764-1001
    Filename: DOD_109727103
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cottrell Field: a sanctuary for a Dogface Soldier and Family, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    service
    Marne
    warriors walk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT