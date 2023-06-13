Cottrell Field: a sanctuary for a Dogface Soldier and Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For U.S. Army Col. David Key and his family, Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, is a special place, as for many Dogface Soldiers. Key is a veteran of four deployments, having served in the 3rd ID for numerous tours, including his first in Operation Iraqi Freedom I. Key recently relinquished command of the division’s 3rd Sustainment Brigade.



This surrounding Warriors Walk is dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of 3rd ID, Fort Stewart/ Hunter Army Airfield, who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Over the years on the field, Fort Stewart has honored dignitaries and held special events. For decades, many brave Soldiers have marched there prior to going to battle and is where they are welcomed when they return home from battle. The first ceremony was conducted April 29, 2003, and ceremonies were conducted monthly thereafter as required. As of February 2019, there are 469 heroic Soldiers honored at Warriors Walk.

The White-blooming Crape Myrtle is symbolic of our nation’s gratitude to our fallen Soldiers and their Families, as well as the sanctity and purity of the fallen Soldiers, their Families, and the sacrifices they have made.

Crape Myrtles are native to coastal Georgia and as these trees grow, the tops are growing together, creating an archway over the sidewalks of Warriors Walk, a fitting tribute to fallen Soldiers for generations to come.