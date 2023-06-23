June 23, 2023 -- U.S. Naval War College Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NEWPORT, RI – Rear Admiral Pete Garvin relieves Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield as President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, June 23, 2023. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. Rear Adm. Garvin becomes the 58th President of NWC, following in the footsteps of NWC founder and first president Rear Adm. Steven B. Luce. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Dan Charest/Released)