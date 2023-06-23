Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 23, 2023 -- U.S. Naval War College Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, RI – Rear Admiral Pete Garvin relieves Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield as President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, June 23, 2023. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. Rear Adm. Garvin becomes the 58th President of NWC, following in the footsteps of NWC founder and first president Rear Adm. Steven B. Luce. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Dan Charest/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 15:18
    Location: US

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval War College Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval War College
    U.S. Navy
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro
    Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield
    Rear Admiral Pete Garvin

