USARCENT leader visits Army War College

U.S. Army Central Brig. Gen. Rebecca McElwain, Assistant Chief of Staff G8 comptroller, visits military officers from the International Fellow Program for their graduation ceremony from the United States Army War College, at Carlisle Barracks, P.A. on June 9, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
|06.09.2023
|06.23.2023 15:16
|Interviews
|888178
|230609-A-AI704-1001
|DOD_109726635
|00:01:18
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|2
|2
