    USARCENT leader visits Army War College

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central Brig. Gen. Rebecca McElwain, Assistant Chief of Staff G8 comptroller, visits military officers from the International Fellow Program for their graduation ceremony from the United States Army War College, at Carlisle Barracks, P.A. on June 9, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 15:16
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:18
    Partnership
    Army War College
    Patton's Own
    Third Always First
    People First

