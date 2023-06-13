Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Specialist Wins Memorial Duskin 3-Gun

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Jonathan Wiedell won the Duskin Memorial 3-Gun Match at Fort Liberty, North Carolina June 10-11. The six-stage, 400-round match was held in honor of Chief Mike Duskin, a 3rd Special Forces Group Soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2012. In line with honoring a fallen Soldier, the unique match included a number of physical fitness challenges outside the normal marksmanship obstacles, such has climbing a wall and flipping large tires. Wiedell, an Emily, Minnesota native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888172
    VIRIN: 230610-M-ZG886-6767
    Filename: DOD_109726575
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    Hometown: EMILY, MN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Specialist Wins Memorial Duskin 3-Gun, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Forces Group
    action shooting
    3-Gun
    Jonathan Wiedell
    Duskin 3-Gun

