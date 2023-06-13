U.S. Army Specialist Wins Memorial Duskin 3-Gun

Spc. Jonathan Wiedell won the Duskin Memorial 3-Gun Match at Fort Liberty, North Carolina June 10-11. The six-stage, 400-round match was held in honor of Chief Mike Duskin, a 3rd Special Forces Group Soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2012. In line with honoring a fallen Soldier, the unique match included a number of physical fitness challenges outside the normal marksmanship obstacles, such has climbing a wall and flipping large tires. Wiedell, an Emily, Minnesota native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
