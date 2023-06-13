Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Vice President Harris co-host and deliver remarks at a State luncheon in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Department of State.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888167
    Filename: DOD_109726499
    Length: 00:28:53
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kamala Harris
    Antony J. Blinken
    Narendra Modi

