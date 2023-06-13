6th MXS Airmen prepare for Operation Centennial Contact

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Miller, 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance crew chief, describes the process for placing graphics on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing in preparation for Operation Centennial Contact, June 22, 2023. Over the course of a week, the team applied the graphic decal to six KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing with a specialized design for Operation Centennial Contact. The design featured a pirate logo in recognition of the annual Gasparilla celebration and the Tampa Bay community.