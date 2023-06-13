Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th MXS Airmen prepare for Operation Centennial Contact

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Miller, 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance crew chief, describes the process for placing graphics on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing in preparation for Operation Centennial Contact, June 22, 2023. Over the course of a week, the team applied the graphic decal to six KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing with a specialized design for Operation Centennial Contact. The design featured a pirate logo in recognition of the annual Gasparilla celebration and the Tampa Bay community.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888157
    VIRIN: 230623-F-IA158-1005
    Filename: DOD_109726404
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, 6th MXS Airmen prepare for Operation Centennial Contact, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    AMC
    OCC
    Decal
    Operation Centennial Contact

