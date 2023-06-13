6th MXS Airmen prepare for Operation Centennial Contact

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Miller, 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance crew chief, describes the process for placing graphics on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing in preparation for Operation Centennial Contact, June 22, 2023. Over the course of a week, the team applied the graphic decal to six KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing with a specialized design for Operation Centennial Contact. The design featured a pirate logo in recognition of the annual Gasparilla celebration and the Tampa Bay community.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888157
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-IA158-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109726404
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
