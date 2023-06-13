Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Power: Iran

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    This film examines the current status of the Iranian military. Subject matter experts discuss Iranian history, current affairs, and Iranian military doctrine. Topics include the rise of the Ayatollahs, the relationship between the IRGC and the Artesh, and Iran’s defense strategy. “Regional Power: Iran” is the third film in a four-part series exploring America’s global competitors.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888154
    VIRIN: 230623-O-QT950-2217
    Filename: DOD_109726370
    Length: 00:48:43
    Location: US

    Iran
    Reza Shah
    Pahlavi
    Basij
    Quds
    Qajars

