This film examines the current status of the Iranian military. Subject matter experts discuss Iranian history, current affairs, and Iranian military doctrine. Topics include the rise of the Ayatollahs, the relationship between the IRGC and the Artesh, and Iran’s defense strategy. “Regional Power: Iran” is the third film in a four-part series exploring America’s global competitors.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888154
|VIRIN:
|230623-O-QT950-2217
|Filename:
|DOD_109726370
|Length:
|00:48:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
