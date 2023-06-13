Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Advisors conduct Exercise Advisor Edge, restructure role in conflict Pt. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Ryan McCaughan, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron commander, discusses the future role of air advisors in conflict and Exercise Advisor Edge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 12:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888133
    VIRIN: 230608-F-XJ149-7263
    Filename: DOD_109726115
    Length: 00:09:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Advisors conduct Exercise Advisor Edge, restructure role in conflict Pt. 1, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    571 MSAS
    818 MSAS
    Exercise Advisor Edge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT