    134th ARW refuels Hellenic Air Force F-16s during Thracian Sentry 23.

    BULGARIA

    06.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A 134th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 recently refueled Hellenic Air Force F-16s over Greek Airspace as part of Thracian Sentry 23, a joint exercise between the United States, Bulgarian and Greek armed forces.

    The Tennessee National Guard is in Bulgaria as part of Thracian Sentry 23, which highlights the 30-year long partnership with the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense. This training commemorates many years of military cooperation while also allowing these NATO partners to improve their overall readiness.

