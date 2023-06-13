134th ARW refuels Hellenic Air Force F-16s during Thracian Sentry 23.

A 134th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 recently refueled Hellenic Air Force F-16s over Greek Airspace as part of Thracian Sentry 23, a joint exercise between the United States, Bulgarian and Greek armed forces.
The Tennessee National Guard is in Bulgaria as part of Thracian Sentry 23, which highlights the 30-year long partnership with the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense. This training commemorates many years of military cooperation while also allowing these NATO partners to improve their overall readiness.
