134th ARW refuels Hellenic Air Force F-16s during Thracian Sentry 23.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888131" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A 134th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 recently refueled Hellenic Air Force F-16s over Greek Airspace as part of Thracian Sentry 23, a joint exercise between the United States, Bulgarian and Greek armed forces.



The Tennessee National Guard is in Bulgaria as part of Thracian Sentry 23, which highlights the 30-year long partnership with the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense. This training commemorates many years of military cooperation while also allowing these NATO partners to improve their overall readiness.