Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 DMVA Summer Safety Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Tom Cherry 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Leaders of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs share a message encouraging safety this summer. (Video by Tom Cherry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888120
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-A3544-1001
    Filename: DOD_109726011
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 DMVA Summer Safety Video, by Tom Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    summer
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    people
    readiness
    Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT