Heart of the Rock change of command, color casing

U.S. Army Soldiers, Family members and friends from across the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade witnessed the brigade commander, Col. David Key, relinquish command to Col. Jennifer McDonough, followed by the casing of the unit colors, during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2023. Hundreds of the brigade’s Soldiers will depart this summer to provide sustainment support and command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe under the command of McDonough. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888117
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-FW799-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109725863
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
