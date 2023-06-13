Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heart of the Rock change of command, color casing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Family members and friends from across the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade witnessed the brigade commander, Col. David Key, relinquish command to Col. Jennifer McDonough, followed by the casing of the unit colors, during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2023. Hundreds of the brigade’s Soldiers will depart this summer to provide sustainment support and command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe under the command of McDonough. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888117
    VIRIN: 230622-A-FW799-1001
    Filename: DOD_109725863
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart of the Rock change of command, color casing, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    deployment
    ROTM
    strongertogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT