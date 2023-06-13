Heart of the Rock change of command, color casing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888117" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, Family members and friends from across the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade witnessed the brigade commander, Col. David Key, relinquish command to Col. Jennifer McDonough, followed by the casing of the unit colors, during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2023. Hundreds of the brigade’s Soldiers will depart this summer to provide sustainment support and command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe under the command of McDonough. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)