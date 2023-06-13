55th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, presided over the ceremony as the 55th Wing officially welcomed its new leader during a change of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base June 22, 2023. Col. Mark Howard accepted the guidon from Col. Kristen Thompson during the tradition-filled ceremony at the Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility.
