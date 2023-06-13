Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, presided over the ceremony as the 55th Wing officially welcomed its new leader during a change of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base June 22, 2023. Col. Mark Howard accepted the guidon from Col. Kristen Thompson during the tradition-filled ceremony at the Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility.

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    16AF

