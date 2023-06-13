Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820 BDG Night Airborne Operation

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Capt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820 BDG conduct a night airborne operation training mission, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Katie Tamesis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888114
    VIRIN: 230111-F-FJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_109725727
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG Night Airborne Operation, by Capt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Parachute

    Airborne Operations

    Parachutist

    TAGS

    airborne
    820 BDG
    93 AGOW

