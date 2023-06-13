U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820 BDG conduct a night airborne operation training mission, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Katie Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 09:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888114
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-FJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109725727
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 820 BDG Night Airborne Operation, by Capt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Parachute
Airborne Operations
Parachutist
LEAVE A COMMENT