Join us for a conversation with new Brooke Army Medical Center Commander Col. Mark E. Stackle and his wife Melinda.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888113
|VIRIN:
|230623-D-NB001-8129
|Filename:
|DOD_109725726
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversation With the Commander, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
