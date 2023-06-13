Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversation With the Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Join us for a conversation with new Brooke Army Medical Center Commander Col. Mark E. Stackle and his wife Melinda.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888113
    VIRIN: 230623-D-NB001-8129
    Filename: DOD_109725726
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversation With the Commander, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT