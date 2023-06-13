NATO Allied aircraft take to the skies during exercise Air Defender 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch Allied aircraft take to the skies over Europe for the largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO's history.

Synopsis

Allied aircraft from 25 nations took to the skies as part of exercise Air Defender 23, the largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO's history.



Up to 10,000 participants from 25 NATO Allies and partners with 250 aircraft have convened in Germany to practise integrating air operations. Exercise Air Defender 23 enables Allied air forces to deliver coordinated air power in the event of a crisis. The exercise ran from 12 to 23 June.



German A400Ms from Wunstorf Air Base in northern Germany have been flying across European airspace to provide strategic airlift and air-to-air refuelling.



At Schleswig Air Base in northern Germany, different NATO fighter jets from Finland, Hungary, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States launched alongside each other to practise joint air operations.



Footage includes shots of American A-10s and American F-16s taking off and shots of the cockpit of a German A400M during an airlift mission. With soundbites from the squadron commander of the United States Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Squadron.

Transcript

SHOTLIST

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US MILITARY PERSONNEL CONDUCT CHECKS BEFORE TAKE-OFF

(00:19) MEDIUM SHOT – US AIR FORCE F-16 TAKING OFF

(00:22) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AIR FORCE F-16 TAXIING TO RUNWAY

(00:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AIR FORCE A-10 TAXIING TO RUNWAY

(01:16) MEDIUM SHOT – US AIR FORCE A-10 FLYING PAST A LINE-UP OF A-10s

(01:19) MEDIUM SHOT – US AIR FORCE F-16 TAKING OFF

(01:26) MEDIUM SHOT – VIEW OF THE GERMAN AIR FORCE A400Ms PARKED FROM THE COCKPIT OF AN A400M

(01:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN MILITARY PERSONNEL CONDUCT PRE-FLIGHT CHECKS DURING AIRLIFTING MISSION

(01:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M TAXIING TO RUNWAY

(01:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN MILITARY PERSONNEL WORKING IN THE COCKPIT OF A GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M

(02:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN MILITARY PERSONNEL PREPARE TO LAND

(02:29) MEDIUM SHOT – GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M WITH EXERCISE AIR DEFENDER 23 LIVERY

(02:34) MEDIUM SHOT – GERMAN AIR FORCE TORNADO WITH EXERCISE AIR DEFENDER 23 LIVERY

(02:34) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH AIR FORCE F-16 PARKED ON THE TARMAC

(02:43) SOUNDBITE – LIEUTENANT COLONEL JOSHUA HIGGINS – SQUADRON COMMANDER OF 122nd EXPEDITIONARY FIGHTER SQUADRON, UNITED STATES AIR NATIONAL GUARD

“I think it's important for the US and really just all the nations that are involved to come together to exercise operational and strategic concepts, as well as tactical abilities for all of us. And really just working on the interoperability between nations and learning from each other.”



(02:59) SOUNDBITE – LIEUTENANT COLONEL JOSHUA HIGGINS – SQUADRON COMMANDER OF 122nd EXPEDITIONARY FIGHTER SQUADRON, UNITED STATES AIR NATIONAL GUARD

“Yes, I think the biggest thing is just the scale and the scope of the exercise. It's 20 plus nations and they're all bringing different aircraft which have different capabilities and different mission sets to the exercise. I think from the exercise, we've learned a lot of the abilities from other nations and really how we can work best together to accomplish a set goal.”

(03:20) SOUNDBITE – LIEUTENANT COLONEL JOSHUA HIGGINS – SQUADRON COMMANDER OF 122nd EXPEDITIONARY FIGHTER SQUADRON, UNITED STATES AIR NATIONAL GUARD

“So I think it's important for NATO, like we alluded to earlier, just say interoperability between nations, right? So it's the largest NATO exercise that they've put together. And we've come together for a collective deterrence and the fact that we can bring a footprint this large from all the different NATO nations together and practise that interoperability through the exercise is a great thing, I think.”

(03:39) SOUNDBITE – LIEUTENANT COLONEL JOSHUA HIGGINS – SQUADRON COMMANDER OF 122nd EXPEDITIONARY FIGHTER SQUADRON, UNITED STATES AIR NATIONAL GUARD

“Oh, Europe has been a great place to fly. The weather's been beautiful the past two weeks. The host nation Germany here has been very accommodating for us. So us and all the NATO Allies have gotten some really good training in the airspace that we have.”



