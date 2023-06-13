German A400M aircraft refuels fighter jets during exercise Air Defender 23 (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The German A400M has played an important and strategic role in logistical capability during exercise Air Defender 23. It’s the largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO's history.

Synopsis

Exercise Air Defender 23 is the largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO's history. Up to 10,000 participants from 25 NATO Allies and partners with 250 aircraft have convened in Germany.





Air Defender 23 enables Allied air forces to practise integrating air operations, ensuring Allies are able to deliver coordinated air power in the event of a crisis.





German A400M aircraft at Wunstorf Air Base in northern Germany have been flying across European airspace to provide air-to-air refuelling to fighter jets. They have also trained with the United States Air Force and the Romanian Air Force.





Footage includes shots of German A400M aircraft on an air-to-air refuelling mission, shots of American C-130s and Romanian C-27J aircraft. With soundbites from the aircraft commander of the German Air Force A400M.

Transcript

--- SHOTLIST ---

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – US AIR FORCE C-130 LANDING



(00:03) MEDIUM SHOT – ROMANIAN C-27J LANDING



(00:11) MEDIUM SHOT – MILITARY PERSONNEL REFUELLING THE OIL TANKER FROM A TEMPORARY OIL FIELD



(00:16) MEDIUM SHOT – TEMPORARY OIL FIELD AT WUNSTORF AIR BASE



(00:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AIR FORCE C-130



(00:38) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M



(00:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – MILITARY PERSONNEL PREPARES TO OFFLOAD CARGO FROM GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M



(01:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – MILITARY PERSONNEL PREPARES FOR REFUELLING MISSION



(01:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – AERIAL VIEW FROM THE GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M REFUELLING MISSION



(01:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS WORKING IN THE COCKPIT OF THE GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M



(01:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AIR FORCE TORNADO MOVING IN TO REFUELLING POSITION



(01:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AIR FORCE TORNADO MOVING IN TO REFUELLING POSITION AND GETTING REFUELLED BY THE GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M



(03:02) MEDIUM SHOT - GERMAN AIR FORCE TORNADO BANKING RIGHT AFTER GETTING REFUELLED



(03:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS GETTING READY TO LAND THE AIRCRAFT



(03:25) WIDE SHOT – GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M AND US AIR FORCE C-130 LINED UP AT WUNSTORF AIR BASE



(03:29) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS GETTING READY TO LAND THE AIRCRAFT



(03:42) MEDIUM SHOT – GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M LINED UP AT WUNSTORF AIR BASE



(03:42) MEDIUM SHOT – GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M TAXIING TO PARKING POSITION



(03:55) SOUNDBITE – LIEUTENANT COLONEL MRAC – AIRCRAFT COMMANDER OF GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M

“We met 4 x 2 ships, the German Tornadoes and other different multinational partners to give them gas and refuelled them in the air to extend their missions and to bring their missions to success. And this is also success for us.”



(04:10) SOUNDBITE – LIEUTENANT COLONEL MRAC – AIRCRAFT COMMANDER OF GERMAN AIR FORCE A400M

“We never had a chance in a multinational scenario with so many multinational partners, over 20 partners now and conducting this exercise. And we never played together. We never talked and we never planned together. And every nation has their own understanding, but bringing this to NATO standard we have to practise. No book can say or it can tell you how to do this. Training and exercising together, this brings missions to a success and so to trust to and in each other for next missions outside any training scenario.”



## END ##



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.