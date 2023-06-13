Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.22.2023

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered June 8, 2023 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming , Lt. Col. Jae C. Marquis and outgoing Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa.
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    NATO
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

