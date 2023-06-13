Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juneteenth Celebration

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    AMCOM hosted the Team Redstone Juneteenth Celebration on June 21, 2023 in the Bob Jones Auditorium. This year's guest speaker was Huntsville native, William Hampton. Mr. Hampton is the curator of Huntsville Revisited Museum. Special music was provided by Tommy Friend.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 09:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888108
    VIRIN: 230621-O-CT301-7383
    Filename: DOD_109725580
    Length: 00:37:33
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    AMCOM
    Juneteenth
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Team Redstone

