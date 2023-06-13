AMCOM hosted the Team Redstone Juneteenth Celebration on June 21, 2023 in the Bob Jones Auditorium. This year's guest speaker was Huntsville native, William Hampton. Mr. Hampton is the curator of Huntsville Revisited Museum. Special music was provided by Tommy Friend.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 09:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888108
|VIRIN:
|230621-O-CT301-7383
|Filename:
|DOD_109725580
|Length:
|00:37:33
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Juneteenth Celebration, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
