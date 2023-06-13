U.S. Army Birthday Video

The Army celebrated their 248th Birthday this year. The Army has accomplished and achieved much throughout our history and it is important to take a day to remember and honor then men and woman who have served in this great branch. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888106
|VIRIN:
|230601-A-VB767-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109725338
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
