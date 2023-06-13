Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECES emergency management Airmen hold joint training with Royal Saudi Air Force

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.12.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency Management (EM), and training partners from the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) conducted a decontamination (DECON) training opportunity at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2023. During the training EM Airmen set up DECON checkpoints and worked to remove simulated contaminants from RSAF personnel. The training provided Airmen with vital hands-on experience, and allowed them to showcase DECON procedures to RSAF service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Features interview from Senior Airman Steven Fazakerley, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency Management.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 06:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888100
    VIRIN: 230612-F-WT152-5854
    Filename: DOD_109725119
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 378th ECES emergency management Airmen hold joint training with Royal Saudi Air Force, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DECON
    Emergency Management
    USA
    RSAF
    KSA
    PSAB

