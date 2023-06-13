Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency Management (EM), and training partners from the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) conducted a decontamination (DECON) training opportunity at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2023. During the training EM Airmen set up DECON checkpoints and worked to remove simulated contaminants from RSAF personnel. The training provided Airmen with vital hands-on experience, and allowed them to showcase DECON procedures to RSAF service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
Features interview from Senior Airman Steven Fazakerley, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency Management.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 06:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888100
|VIRIN:
|230612-F-WT152-5854
|Filename:
|DOD_109725119
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 378th ECES emergency management Airmen hold joint training with Royal Saudi Air Force, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT