Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Summer Safety Event 2023 (1080p without graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The KMC Fire department and the Ramstein Commissary hosted a Summer Fire Safety Event at Ramstein Air Base on June 3rd, 2023. The event was to teach children what to do in the case of a fire and to teach their parents proper summer safety techniques. (U.S. Air Force Video by SSgt. Sari Seibert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888098
    VIRIN: 230603-F-NP794-9058
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_109725092
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Summer Safety Event 2023 (1080p without graphics), by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Fire Safety
    Summer Safety
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT