    Air Assault Course at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from all over Europe attend an air
    assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from
    Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training
    Area, Germany, June 22, 2023. Air Assault School is a 10-day course to
    train Soldiers air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling to be
    able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in
    training and in combat to support their unit operations.
    (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 03:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888092
    VIRIN: 230622-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_109725040
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Air Assault Course at Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    Air Assault
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

