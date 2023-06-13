U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from all over Europe attend an air
assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from
Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training
Area, Germany, June 22, 2023. Air Assault School is a 10-day course to
train Soldiers air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling to be
able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in
training and in combat to support their unit operations.
(U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 03:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888092
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109725040
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Assault Course at Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
