Air Assault Course at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from all over Europe attend an air

assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from

Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training

Area, Germany, June 22, 2023. Air Assault School is a 10-day course to

train Soldiers air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling to be

able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in

training and in combat to support their unit operations.

(U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)