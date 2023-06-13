Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th Fighter Squadron participates in Joint Air Operations during African Lion 23

    BENGUERIR, MOROCCO

    06.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Airmen from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participated in Joint Air Operations with the Royal Moroccan Air Force during African Lion 23 at Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, June 9-18. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 05:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 888091
    VIRIN: 230618-A-AY818-1001
    Filename: DOD_109725004
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BENGUERIR, MA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th Fighter Squadron participates in Joint Air Operations during African Lion 23, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Morocco
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    510th Fighter Squadron
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

