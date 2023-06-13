510th Fighter Squadron participates in Joint Air Operations during African Lion 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participated in Joint Air Operations with the Royal Moroccan Air Force during African Lion 23 at Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, June 9-18. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)