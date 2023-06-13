U.S. Airmen from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participated in Joint Air Operations with the Royal Moroccan Air Force during African Lion 23 at Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, June 9-18. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 05:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|888091
|VIRIN:
|230618-A-AY818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109725004
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BENGUERIR, MA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 510th Fighter Squadron participates in Joint Air Operations during African Lion 23, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
