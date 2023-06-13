Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 101 Critical Days of Summer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    06.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reported the Air Force Safety Center’s 101 Critical Days of Summer program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 21, 2023. The initiative spreads safety awareness for high-risk activities and proper hydration during the summer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3403195/101-critical-days-of-summer-defending-the-human-weapon-system/#:~:text=The%20101%20Critical%20Days%20of%20Summer%20begins%20Memorial%20Day%20weekend,a%20higher%20risk%20of%20danger.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 06:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888089
    VIRIN: 230621-F-CW240-1002
    Filename: DOD_109724970
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 101 Critical Days of Summer, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Incirlik

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT