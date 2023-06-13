AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 101 Critical Days of Summer

American Forces Network Incirlik reported the Air Force Safety Center’s 101 Critical Days of Summer program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 21, 2023. The initiative spreads safety awareness for high-risk activities and proper hydration during the summer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
