    NMRTU Change of Charge Ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.21.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Cmdr. Jeff Miles, outgoing Officer in Charge, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia and Cmdr. Cliff Butler, incoming Officer in Charge, give remarks during a change of charge ceremony onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia (NSF). NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 00:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888082
    VIRIN: 230621-N-OH831-3258
    Filename: DOD_109724880
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Change of Charge
    NMRTU

