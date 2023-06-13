Cmdr. Jeff Miles, outgoing Officer in Charge, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia and Cmdr. Cliff Butler, incoming Officer in Charge, give remarks during a change of charge ceremony onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia (NSF). NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 00:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888081
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-OH831-3128
|Filename:
|DOD_109724879
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTU Change of Charge Ceremony, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
