"A Century in the Skies: Hawaii Air National Guard Pilots Reflect on 100 Years of Air Refueling"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii Air National Guard pilots from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron share remarks about the 100th Anniversary for Air Refueling.



In celebration of the centennial event, the 154th Wing will partake in a flyover across the Southern and Eastern portions of Oahu.



The flyover with be comprised of four KC-135 Stratotankers, and will take place after the members complete a routine training sortie. By coordinating the flyover as part of a training mission, aviators will leverage the existing resources, flight hours, and personnel who are already allocated for training purposes, ensuring that no additional cost is incurred upon taxpayers.



With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.



The Hawaii Air National Guard has been operating the KC-135 in Hawaii for over 30 years, showcasing their commitment to supporting air-to-air refueling missions and global deployments. Since its establishment on December 10, 1992, the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron of the HIANG has been a critical component of the Pacific Air Force's operations.



In order of appearance, this video includes Maj. Koani Lau, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, and Lt. Col. James Studer, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron instructor and evaluator pilot.