Maxwell "MAX" Schneider goes live on AFN

Maxwell “MAX” Schneider, a performing artist, is radio interviewed by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson, broadcaster at American Forces Network Humphreys, DJ Blink, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2023. Schneider partnered with American Forces Entertainment to perform at several locations across South Korea including U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Kunsan Air Base, Humphreys and Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)