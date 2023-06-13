Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell "MAX" Schneider goes live on AFN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Maxwell “MAX” Schneider, a performing artist, is radio interviewed by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson, broadcaster at American Forces Network Humphreys, DJ Blink, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2023. Schneider partnered with American Forces Entertainment to perform at several locations across South Korea including U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Kunsan Air Base, Humphreys and Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 01:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888066
    VIRIN: 230609-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109724695
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell "MAX" Schneider goes live on AFN, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Performance
    MAX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT