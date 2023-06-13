60th AMW Berlin Airlift

A look back at the Berlin Airlift and the involvement the 60th Air Mobility Wing had during the successful operation.
In the spring of 1948, Soviet forces began blockading rail, road and water access to Allied-controlled areas of Berlin. The United States and United Kingdom responded by airlifting food and fuel to Berlin from Allied airbases in western Germany beginning June of 1948. Less than one month after the Berlin Airlift began, the 60th Troop Carrier Wing, later the AMW, was activated in West Germany.
