Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th AMW Berlin Airlift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A look back at the Berlin Airlift and the involvement the 60th Air Mobility Wing had during the successful operation.

    In the spring of 1948, Soviet forces began blockading rail, road and water access to Allied-controlled areas of Berlin. The United States and United Kingdom responded by airlifting food and fuel to Berlin from Allied airbases in western Germany beginning June of 1948. Less than one month after the Berlin Airlift began, the 60th Troop Carrier Wing, later the AMW, was activated in West Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 19:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888049
    VIRIN: 230622-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_109724434
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AMW Berlin Airlift, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Berlin Airlift
    60 AMW
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT