60th AMW Berlin Airlift

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A look back at the Berlin Airlift and the involvement the 60th Air Mobility Wing had during the successful operation.



In the spring of 1948, Soviet forces began blockading rail, road and water access to Allied-controlled areas of Berlin. The United States and United Kingdom responded by airlifting food and fuel to Berlin from Allied airbases in western Germany beginning June of 1948. Less than one month after the Berlin Airlift began, the 60th Troop Carrier Wing, later the AMW, was activated in West Germany.