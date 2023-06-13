FC 23 Obstacle Course Event

Special operations forces from various countries navigate through the obstacle course event of Fuerzas Comando 23 at Sierra Prieta, Dominican Republic, June 16, 2023. Twenty-two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a special operations force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the “best special operations force in the Americas” between June 12-22 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video)
|06.20.2023
|06.22.2023 18:39
|Package
|Location:
|SIERRA PRIETA, DO
