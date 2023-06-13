B-Roll: Maryland ANG conducts Air Defender flight operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 175th Maintenance Group, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard perform pre-flight inspections before takeoff, and post-flight checks of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) operations, June 8, 2023, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, while Estonian Air Force air traffic controllers coordinate takeoffs and landings of military aircraft simultaneously. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)